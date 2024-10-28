TechGen Metals Explores High-Grade Gold and Antimony

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has reported significant progress in its exploration activities, highlighted by high-grade gold and copper findings at the Blue Devil Project and promising antimony prospects at Station Creek. The company is well-capitalized to advance its exploration efforts, focusing on strategic growth and meeting rising demand for critical minerals. With new surveys and drilling plans underway, TechGen aims to unlock the potential of its key projects.

