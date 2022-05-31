Tech Turnaround: Which Growth Stocks Have the Most Upside Potential?

The tech sector has been demolished this year. Although it's hard to tell when the selling will end, one can't help but notice that many of the beaten-down names are trading at levels that make them close to the cheapest they've ever been. Undoubtedly, high-growth stocks are notoriously hard to value, even when interest rates aren't poised to rise rapidly.

Many such stocks just have price-to-sales multiples to go by. In an era where profits and cash flows matter, such unprofitable companies may have been sold such that shares are becoming more undervalued than their profitable value counterparts.

For now, rates will dictate the fate of many former high-flyers, and until inflation rolls over, rates may have nowhere to go but higher. It's not that the Federal Reserve wants to induce economic pain. They just want inflation to go away, and it may not go away unless Fed chairman Jerome Powell plays hardball with rates.

Understandably, many high-growth stocks seem uninvestable these days, given the trajectory of rates. Still, the bond market can be full of surprises, and there is a chance that expected inflation moving forward could fall on the lower end, allowing Powell more wiggle room.

In this piece, we used TipRanks' Comparison Tool to evaluate three hard-hit growth stocks to see which has the most upside potential in the event of a tech turnaround.

Block (SQ)

It's been a painful slide for SQ stock, which shaved off 70% from peak levels.

Looking ahead, Block will have the full focus of CEO Jack Dorsey, as the man looks to pursue his passion for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Undoubtedly, the fintech titan Block—formerly known as Square—faces prominent headwinds as the economy runs the risk of falling into a recession.

Competitive pressures have also mounted over the past year, with Buy Now Pay Now (BNPL) firms likely pressuring Block to go after Afterpay in a deal worth $29 billion at a time when tech valuations were still elevated.

Square payments could also lose ground to competitors, all while the broader payments industry gets dinged as consumers tighten the purse strings.

It's a hard time to be a fintech innovator these days. Despite the growing number of rivals, though, Block has a powerful mobile app in Cash App that could lay out the foundation for future growth into other corners of fintech.

Finally, Dorsey is a brilliant mind that could introduce new cryptocurrency innovations that could prove difficult for rivals to replicate. Undoubtedly, an asset-backed corporate coin or any other sort of innovative differentiator could allow Block to take market share from firms in the crypto space.

Indeed, the blockchain is one of the most exciting places in fintech. Arguably, Dorsey's Block is where investors may want to be to stay on the right side of innovation. Though Block's blockchain efforts hold tremendous potential, a crypto crash could prove harmful to the firm.

Wall Street analysts remain bullish on the stock, with the average Block price target of $143.17 suggesting 63.6% upside potential from current levels.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake is one of the priciest growth stocks from a price-to-sales standpoint. It's also one of the most misunderstood companies to go live on the public markets over the last few years. The data-warehousing company used to grow its top line by triple digits.

Such growth has slowed significantly in recent quarters. Still, Snowflake is making progress on the margin front. With a tremendous low-cost foundation for further development, Snowflake stands out as one of few growth companies that may still be worth a pie-in-the-sky multiple.

Recently, the company reported decent first-quarter numbers that slightly topped expectations. Despite the beat, the quarter had a bit of hair on it. For a stock with such a high multiple, any minor negatives could have a devastating impact on the stock.

Margins came up a bit shy, and guidance was downbeat. Investors were hoping for a bit more from the big-data titan. Shares fell around 15% in the after-hours before closing down 4.5% the next day.

Indeed, Snowflake's 34.3 times sales multiple left investors demanding more. Regardless, I do think the company should have rallied on its quarter, given it's held rather steady in the face of weakening economic conditions. Now down around 70% from its all-time high of around $400 per share, SNOW stock looks like a bargain relative to its growth.

In such a difficult macro environment, Snowflake's consumption-based revenue model has worked against it. Once the economy heats up again, though, Snowflake could be in a spot to pole-vault over expectations.

Wall Street analysts are bullish, with the average Snowflake price target of $203.36 implying 59.3% upside potential from current levels.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software is a video-game platform developer that's lost over 85% of its value from peak to trough. The $11.8 billion firm has been key to powering many of the games we know and love. As we look to enter the metaverse, the demand for the firm's offering could take it to the next level.

Undoubtedly, Unity may still be a way off from GAAP profitability. Still, there's a lot of growth left in the tank, and the firm is getting closer to becoming profitable. After such a painful slide, Unity trades at ~9.5 times sales. That's way too cheap for a company that could create one of the engines that powers the digital worlds of the future.

Since the pandemic began, Unity has been busy acquiring firms, including Vancouver's VFX firm Ziva Dynamics, giving Unity an edge in digital avatar creation. Moving ahead, I expect more strategic deals to bolster the firm's technological capabilities.

Looking to Wall Street, analysts are incredibly bullish, with the average Unity price target of $76 implying 90.1% upside from current levels.

Conclusion

The three fallen growth stocks in this piece have seen analysts rapidly lower their price targets in recent months. Still, the implied upside potential remains elevated. Of the three names, Wall Street analysts are most bullish on Unity, which could more than double from here.

Read full Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.