Tech Turmoil Turns Markets Volatile: 3 Large-Cap Value Funds to Buy

Technology stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks, bringing renewed volatility to Wall Street. While tech shares have driven much of the market’s gains in recent years, investors are now growing wary about whether the massive push into artificial intelligence (AI) will deliver sustainable profits.

At the same time, a number of additional headwinds have weighed on market confidence, further dampening investor sentiment. In such conditions, investors may consider investing in large-cap value funds, such as Northern Income Equity NOIEX, Vanguard Equity Income Fund VEIPX and BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund DAGVX.

Markets Turn Volatile Again

Tech stocks, especially those focused on AI, have been driving the market rally over the past two years. This saw all three major indexes hitting multiple record highs this year. However, as 2025 draws to a close, Wall Street is again gripped by volatility, with AI stocks losing steam.

In recent weeks, investors have been pulling back from riskier assets such as high-growth tech shares and shifting toward safer investments. Much of the unease in the tech sector is tied to doubts about whether the massive spending on artificial intelligence will translate into meaningful profits.

Numerous companies have struck massive deals and pumped in billions of dollars in exploring AI opportunities. However, after an initial boost in share prices, skepticism has grown over their lofty valuations and fears that AI could be forming another market bubble.

Broader economic worries are also weighing on investor sentiment. The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third time this year, but policymakers have cautioned that aggressive easing could complicate efforts to keep inflation under control.

Concerns have been further fueled by signs of a cooling labor market, with unemployment rising to 4.6% in November. Several Fed officials have since struck a hawkish tone, warning that further rate cuts may not come anytime soon.

3 Best Choices

We've identified three large-cap value mutual funds that have given impressive annualized returns over 3-year and 5-year periods. These funds also hold a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), require an initial investment of no more than $5,000 and have a low expense ratio.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Northern Income Equity fund seeks to provide a high level of current income with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. NOIEX’s approach is to identify the securities of companies that generate high current yields and offer prospects for growth and possible capital appreciation.

NOIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.4% and 15.2%, respectively. Northern Income Equity fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.49%, which is lower than its category average.

Vanguard Equity Income Fund seeks a high level of dividend income and long-term growth of income and capital. VEIPX invests in a diversified group of large and mid-capitalization stocks with above-average dividend yields and reasonable prospects for long-term price appreciation.

VEIPX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.8% and 13.4%, respectively. Vanguard Equity Income Fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.26%, which is lower than its category average.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund seeks capital appreciation. DAGVX invests at least 80% of its assets in stocks. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund invests in companies of any size, and uses a value approach in selecting stocks for investment.

DAGVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.6% and 16.8%, respectively. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 and an annual expense ratio of 0.93%, which is lower than the category average.

