TECH TUESDAY: BridgeWise Raises $13MM to Transform Global Equity Research

Tel Aviv-based BridgeWise, formerly known as Deshe Analytics, announced a $13M round led by Group 11. Additional participants in the round include the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) through its investment fund L4 Venture Builder (subject to regulatory approval), as well as Mangrove VC, and additional private investors. This new funding will further the firm’s mission to make high-end investment research tools accessible to global investors using generative AI.

“We bridge the gap to enable any kind of investor – institutional or retail – to understand their position in the market, on any stock, in any language, in a professional yet simplified manner,” Dor Eligula, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer at BridgeWise, told Traders Magazine.

The majority of equity research coverage focuses on large-cap stocks in English, at a price beyond the reach of small investors. In most cases, smaller stocks are not covered by analysts at all, and the quality of any existing coverage is poor. In addition, conflicts of interest remain prevalent in the financial markets, and language barriers still exist for end users.

BridgeWise addresses these challenges that have historically limited the accessibility and utility of high-quality research. Founded in 2019, the firm deploys AI algorithms to analyze more than 44,000 public companies worldwide, generating research reports and detailed buy/sell/hold recommendations in a fraction of the time it would take a human analyst.

BridgeWise was founded by Gabriel Diamant, CEO; brothers Dor and Or Eligula, CBO and COO, respectively; and Mor Hazan, VP of Product.

Diamant said, “After selling our previous startup, we set out to address a significant issue. We managed a profitable hedge fund that consistently ranked at the top of market-neutral categories when Covid-19 started. Individual traders lost their entire life savings as a result of poor investment choices while our fund was doing well. At that time, our vision began to take shape. By simply realizing that the moment has come to return to fundamental analysis, we recognized the importance of our mission—to reduce the lack of financial literacy.”

The team soon realized the algorithmic tools developed for their hedge fund served a bigger vision, eliminating the knowledge barrier for self-directed traders on a global scale. So they pivoted into BridgeWise, which has since expanded to 35 employees and over 1 million users across five continents.

BridgeWise’s primary customers are financial advisors, investment managers, and small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Certain retail customers also receive access via their online brokerage platforms.

Dor Eligula highlighted the breadth of coverage as a primary differentiator – in a world where 90% of stocks do not have analyst coverage, BridgeWise covers everything. “We have almost no blind spots,” Eligula said. “Whatever stock you want to research, whether it’s a blue-chip stock like Apple, or a small company in an emerging market, you can do so with the click of a button.”

Other competitive advantages are generating research in the reader’s natural language and with no bias. “BridgeWise analysis is unbiased and driven only by data,” Eligula added. The average investor doesn’t know the interests of analysts who write research reports on stocks. With us, you know there are none.”

Dovi Frances, founding partner of fintech VC firm Group 11: “BridgeWise’s platform has proven itself to be irreplaceable for any global financial institution that values its customers – whether it is enhancing the capabilities of the research department, or an astronomical leap in terms of providing tools that enable their clients in any country to make informed investment decisions. The data received from investment instruments that have implemented BridgeWise’s technology, presents a clear picture of a category-defining solution in the field of equity analysis as we know it today. It will be fascinating to see the impact BridgeWise has on this massive industry in the foreseeable future, and in my opinion, the promise that the company brings to the market is nothing less than revolutionary. We believe BridgeWise can be used in trading departments of every large bank across the world, and disrupt industry incumbents like Morningstar to become the global leader in Equity Research ratings.”

“We were impressed by the team and the vision of Bridgewise,” said Pedro Meduna, co-founder of L4 Venture Builder, an independent investment fund with B3 backing. “With the growth of the company we are particularly interested to see more Brazilians being able to access AI generated research of BDRs written in Portuguese, as well as offering the world coverage of all Brazilian companies listed in B3 written in many different languages.”

Going forward, BridgeWise’s initiatives include enhancing the user interface, adding functionality, expanding into new markets, and incorporating ESG data. “In the vast and highly fragmented equity research universe, BridgeWise sees a significant opportunity to meet the needs of underserved investors. We are expanding exponentially,” Diamant added. “Every day, we open new markets and serve them with top-quality research. Our vision remains our only compass. We’re here to bring high-end research to everyone, whether they are sophisticated investors or not, and whether they are fluent in English or not.”

Originally published on Traders Magazine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.