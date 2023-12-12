Tech Titans: 3 Future-Proof Stocks for the Next Decade

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the technology space, where innovation births the future, three juggernauts emerge as titans shaping the tech stocks landscape of tomorrow. These companies aren’t just names on the stock market but monumental pillars anchoring the next era of technological evolution.

Imagine a world where 4 billion individuals actively engage with a company’s platforms every month. At the same time, another company dominates the cloud and integrates AI seamlessly into its fabric. Similarly, the third company’s Data Center segment hit records with a nearly 3X year-on-year (YOY) revenue surge, fueling the AI revolution. These aren’t just tech stocks; they are architects of change. These companies are pioneering in their respective domains, crafting the blueprint for the tech trajectory of the forthcoming decade.

From colossal user bases driving revenue to groundbreaking AI innovation and astronomical revenue growth, these tech behemoths symbolize resilience and potential. Read more to know the fundamentals that position the trio as cornerstones in the edifice of the tech universe yet to unfold.

Meta (META)

Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) user base is the key fundamental factor supporting its value growth. This spans across its various apps, with an estimated 3.9 billion people using at least one of the company’s apps monthly. This wide-reaching user base points to the extensive reach of Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The engagement metrics, particularly regarding Instagram’s reels, indicate significant progress. This feature contributes to a 40% increase in time spent on the platform since its launch.

Fundamentally, such massive user engagement implies the potential for monetization through advertising and other revenue-generating avenues. Meta’s platforms’ high user engagement levels allow advertisers to reach a global target audience. As a result, this enhances the company’s revenue streams.

Additionally, Meta’s focus on AI and related technological advancements is evident in its various AI-related initiatives. The introduction of Meta AI, the AI Studio platform, and Emu (an image creation model) showcases the company’s focus on leveraging AI across its ecosystem. These AI initiatives may boost user engagement by streamlining content creation and the user experience.

In detail, the use of generative AI and foundation models like Llama 2 indicates Meta’s efforts to stay at the forefront of AI research and development. Furthermore, the increased time spent on Facebook and Instagram reflects the positive impact of AI-driven feed recommendations on user engagement.

Finally, AI technology has implications not only for user engagement but also for potential revenue streams. As Meta’s AI capabilities continue to improve, it can offer targeted advertising and personalized user experiences. Hence, these may become new monetization opportunities for Meta’s platforms.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) cloud division, including Azure, is a cornerstone of its revenue growth, showcasing exceptional performance. For instance, the division’s revenue marked a substantial 24% increase in Q1 fiscal 2024. Azure, in particular, witnessed significant revenue growth of 29%, solidifying the company’s position as a market leader, boasting over 60 data center regions worldwide.

Azure’s prominence is evident through its continuous market share gains, which are now at 23% from 21% a year ago. This is supported by its expansive infrastructure and AI capabilities for training and inference. The platform’s comprehensive cloud footprint and deployment of AI services in multiple regions underscore its reach and appeal to a broad spectrum of enterprise customers.

One of the key differentiators for Azure is its AI integration. Azure AI offers access to top-tier models from OpenAI and other sources. It empowers clients to build AI applications tailored to specific needs while ensuring cost-efficiency, low latency, and high performance. This strategy has led to over 18K organizations adopting Azure’s OpenAI services, including new customers migrating to Azure for these AI solutions. Thus, this wide-scale adoption attests to Azure’s credibility and confidence in Microsoft’s AI infrastructure and services.

Furthermore, Azure’s robust gross margin percentage of 73% signifies its revenue growth, profitability, and financial viability. The impressive margin, coupled with Azure’s expansion and deployment in more regions than any other cloud provider, offers access to top-tier AI models from OpenAI, Meta, Hugging Face, and Microsoft’s models, catering to diverse AI application needs. Therefore, this cements Microsoft’s position as a frontrunner in the fiercely competitive cloud computing arena – and among tech stocks – over the coming years.

Nvidia (NVDA)

The last among future-proof tech stocks you’ll want to consider, but certainly not the least, is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Its Data Center segment has been a powerhouse, exhibiting extraordinary revenue growth. For instance, in Q3 fiscal 2024, revenue hit a remarkable 41% sequential increase and an astounding 279% YOY surge. The revenue surge stems from the continued ramp of the NVIDIA HGX platform combined with InfiniBand networking. This combination has solidified Nvidia’s position as the reference architecture for AI supercomputers and data center infrastructure.

Notably, data center computing revenue quadrupled from the previous year, highlighting the increasing adoption of Nvidia’s accelerated computing solutions. Similarly, networking revenue almost tripled, showcasing the growing demand for efficient networking solutions in AI-driven data center setups.

Additionally, the demand for infrastructure investments in training and inferencing large language models (LLMs), deep learning, recommender systems, and generative AI applications has been a significant driver. Nvidia’s accelerated computing solutions are addressing this robust and broad-based demand.

Furthermore, the top-line surge has been fueled by consumer internet companies and enterprises, with sequential growth driven predominantly by exceptional contributions from these segments, amounting to approximately half of the Data Center revenue.

On the other hand, Nvidia’s prowess in catering to the global demand from cloud service providers (CSPs) has been evident in the growth of its cloud-based offerings and instances. The availability of H100 Tensor Core GPU instances across various cloud platforms has witnessed high demand. This high-performance GPU instance has become sought-after among CSPs, showcasing its technological edge and market demand.

Finally, Nvidia’s ability to ramp up supply consistently throughout 2024 to meet the surging demand from CSPs indicates its focus on capitalizing on market needs. The strong demand isn’t limited to hyperscale CSPs but also includes a widening array of GPU-specialized CSPs globally, signaling a broader acceptance and adoption of Nvidia’s offerings in the AI market.

