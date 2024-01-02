Tech Stocks: What To Expect In the First Quarter of 2024

Technology stocks ended 2023 with a bang, powered by a combination of factors. Aside from optimism that the Federal Reserve has concluded its rate hiking cycle, tech stocks were buoyed by better-than-expected quarterly results from the Magnificent Seven, consisting of Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA).

As of Friday’s close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2023 at $37,689.54, after gaining 13.7% and notched a new record for the year. The S&P 500 index ended the year with a 24% gain at 4,769.83, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index enjoyed a resurgence, rising 43% to end the year at 15,011.35 and is now just 6.5% below its record high it reached in November 2021. All three major averages rose for nine straight weeks to end the year.

It was the longest weekly winning streak for the S&P 500 in 20 years, the longest for the Dow and the Nasdaq in almost four years. However, for the year, technology was the main outperformer, gaining 56.4% in 2023, according to Fidelity. Investors were thrilled with this performance after a disastrous 2022, during which the Nasdaq suffered a 33% plunge. Investors were buying stocks with both hands, particularly during the last quarter of the year as tech stocks rose 17.4%.

This rally in tech was unexpected considering that investors spent most of 2023 fretting about inflation, interest rates, and a looming recession that was always just around the corner. The reason for the return to risk was the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announcing that it was done with its interest rate hiking cycle. Not only that, the Fed also now envisions a rate reduction on three separate occasions in 2024.

With the Fed out of the way, and now possibly an ally, tech investors can now get back to the business of speculating. This is where we can start applying what we think is a “reasonable” multiple on certain stocks based on the type of business they operate, their cash flow generation and how much profit they bring in. For tech stocks in particular, the prospect of lower borrowing costs makes them even more attractive heading into 2024.

So, back to the "Magnificent Seven," which enjoyed growth tailwinds that are still in the early stages. For Microsoft and Nvidia, they are leading the way in artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta and Amazon all initiated hefty investments in generative AI, embedding the tech across product suites. Aside from its investment in OpenAI, Microsoft integrated AI into products like Bing, Office and Windows, then launching Copilot.

Microsoft continues to crank out profits at a historic rate, with gross profits exceeding 71% in the most-recent quarter. Alphabet recently launched Gemini and plans to license it to customers through the Google Cloud platform so customers can leverage them in their own applications. Gemini will also power Google’s ad products, the Chrome browser, and other Google assets, all over the world. Meanwhile, Amazon, which saw its stock surge 81% in 2023, expects that generative AI will produce tens of billions in revenue for Amazon Web Services in the next few years.

The profit potential in AI is staggering, with the generative AI market currently experiencing a 42% growth rate and the potential to reach $1.3 trillion by 2032, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates. The bulk of the revenue growth from generative AI, estimated $247 billion by 2032, will come from demand for the infrastructure needed to train AI models. What's more, estimates suggests that the AI-assisted digital ads business could reach $192 billion in annual revenue by 2032, while revenue from AI servers could hit $134 billion.

Without question, the market has developed a seemingly insatiable appetite for AI technology and the companies that can lead this new frontier. Yet as we head into 2024, there is still relative value in these tech giants, despite several of them making new all-time highs. Their exposure to high-growth technologies, substantial cash reserves, robust cash flows, and strong leadership positions them to outperform the S&P 500 and powering tech in the first quarter of the year.

