Tech stocks, upbeat U.S. factory data help Wall St rebound

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click [LIVE/] or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Google-parent Alphabet rises ahead of results * Nike rises as JP Morgan adds stock to focus list * Gilead rises on testing Ebola drug for coronavirus * Exxon Mobil falls after Goldman Sachs downgrade * Indexes up: Dow 0.67%, S&P 0.90%, Nasdaq 1.38% (Updates to early afternoon) By Medha Singh Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, with gains in Amazon and technology stocks as well as a surprise rebound in U.S. factory activity helping markets attempt a recovery from steep weekly losses due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic. ISM data showed the manufacturing expanded in January after five straight months of contraction, indicating that a slump in business investment has probably bottomed out. [nN9N27Z02Q] "The coronavirus has been an excuse for the markets to take rest," said Clark Kendall, president and CEO of Kendall Capital. "If you look past the coronavirus, it creates a great opportunity for an investor." Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained 3.1% ahead of its quarterly results, which will wrap up earnings for the so-called FAANG stocks. Microsoft Corp rose 2.1%, helping the technology index advance 1.3%, the most among the 11 major S&P indexes. Also helping the mood was an intervention by China's central bank to improve liquidity and relieve pressure on its economy from the impact of the virus outbreak. [nB9N29N00A] Concerns about the economic fallout of the virus outbreak, which has been declared a global emergency, shaved off more than 600 points from the Dow on Friday. The S&P 500 closed its worst week in six months, while the Nasdaq suffered its steepest weekly decline in four months. At 12:52 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 188.40 points, or 0.67%, at 28,444.43, the S&P 500 was up 28.89 points, or 0.90%, at 3,254.41. The Nasdaq Composite was up 126.00 points, or 1.38%, at 9,276.93. Nike Inc rose 4.1% after JP Morgan added the footwear maker to its focus list. Gilead Sciences Inc gained 5.5% after the drugmaker said it has provided its experimental Ebola therapy for use in a small number of patients affected by the coronavirus in China. [nL4N2A052A] Tesla jumped 15% as Japan's Panasonic Corp posted its first ever quarterly profit in its U.S. battery business with the electric-car maker. [nL4N2A31XB] Exxon Mobil Corp dropped 2.3% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the oil major's shares to "sell". Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.25-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and eight new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 53 new highs and 61 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Sruthi Sankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs)) Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (UPDATE 4)

