Tech Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Mar 4: ZM, PLAB & More

Technology stocks have displayed an impressive performance so far this earnings season.



Improving trend in PC shipments, strengthening data-center market, increasing proliferation of IoT and growing clout of cloud-based applications are working in favor of the industry players. Solid results of tech bellwethers like Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Intel, AMD and IBM are buoying investors’ confidence.



Last week, we saw impressive quarterly results from salesforce.com CRM, Workday, and Autodesk. All three companies reported better-than-expected bottom-line numbers.



Salesforce continues to benefit from rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions and organizations’ strong push toward digital transformations.



Workday is witnessing growing demand for its cloud-based financial management, business planning, and analytic tools. Synergies from acquisitions, strong renewals, and rapid adoption of the maintenance-to-subscription (M2S) program aided Autodesk’s top- and bottom-line results.



Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Earnings Releases



Given this encouraging backdrop, let’s take a look at how the four tech companies — Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM, Photronics, Inc. PLAB, Splunk Inc. SPLK and Materialise NV MTLS — are placed ahead of their earnings releases on Mar 4.



Zoom Video’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is likely to have benefited from its initiatives to expand the firm’s international footprint. Moreover, the company’s robust partner base, including the likes of salesforce.com, Logitech, Lenovo and Verizon, are anticipated to have helped it win new customers during this period.



Photronics' first-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is anticipated to have benefited from strong end-market demand for its flat-panel display (FPD) and integrated-circuit (IC) photomasks.



Splunk’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is anticipated to have gained from solid demand for its enterprise, security and cloud solutions.



Materialise’s fourth-quarter 2019 top-line results are likely to reflect the negative impact of declines in manufacturing activity and industrial production globally. Nonetheless, the company’s bottom line is likely to have benefited from its cost-saving initiatives during this period. Moreover, quarterly earnings are anticipated to have gained from the inclusion of new IFRS 16 accounting standard, which requires the company to capitalize certain lease expenses.



