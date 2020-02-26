Tech Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Feb 27: PLAN, VMW & More

Technology stocks have displayed impressive performance this earnings season so far. Improvement in PC shipments, strength in the data center market, increased proliferation of IoT and 5G, and growth of cloud-based applications worked in favor of the industry players.



So far, solid earnings releases from Apple, Microsoft, Intel, and IBM have buoyed investors’ confidence. Moreover, results from companies like Alteryx AYX, Intuit INTU and Keysight showed promise as well.



While Alteryx’s fourth-quarter results benefited from robust new customer additions, strong momentum in Online ecosystem revenues and growth in the Small Business and Self-Employed Group business drove Intuit’s top-line results.



Keysight’s first-quarter results demonstrated robust adoption of the company’s solutions across diversified end-markets, including 5G, aerospace defense, network visibility and general electronics.



Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Tech Releases



Investors interested in the technology sector are eagerly awaiting the upcoming releases from players like Anaplan PLAN, VMware VMW, The Trade Desk TTD, Dell Technologies DELL and Autodesk ADSK on Feb 27.



Anaplan’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results are likely to have benefited from solid demand for its connected planning solution and a growing partner base.



However, Anaplan has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Notably, per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Anaplan’s fiscal fourth-quarter loss is pegged at 11 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. (Read more: Anaplan to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?)

Anaplan, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Anaplan, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Anaplan, Inc. Quote

Meanwhile, VMware’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results are expected to benefit from its expanded portfolio and new enterprise deal wins. Moreover, acquisitions are also likely to have played a key role in driving VMware’s revenues.



The company has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, which makes surprise prediction difficult.



Notably, the consensus mark for VMware’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings has been steady at $2.16 over the past 30 days. (Read more: Factors Setting the Tone for VMware's Q4 Earnings)

VMware, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

VMware, Inc. price-eps-surprise | VMware, Inc. Quote

The Trade Desk’s fourth-quarter results are likely to benefit from strength in programmatic ad buying and a growing partner ecosystem. However, higher operating expenses, particularly selling & marketing, are likely to have kept margins under pressure.



The Trade Desk has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Notably, the consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings has been steady at $1.19 per share over the past 30 days. (Read more: The Trade Desk to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?)

The Trade Desk Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The Trade Desk Inc. price-eps-surprise | The Trade Desk Inc. Quote

Dell’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results are likely to benefit from its dominant position in the enterprise IT solutions market and strong infrastructure spending. Moreover, the company’s market share gain in the PC market is a positive.



Dell is Zacks #3 Ranked player. It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.97 per share. (Read more: What's in Store for Dell Technologies' Q4 Earnings?)

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dell Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Autodesk’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results are likely to reflect robust adoption of its maintenance-to-subscription program and growth in subscription revenues. However, sluggish maintenance revenues might have negatively impacted the top line.



Autodesk has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of -0.56%.



Notably, the consensus mark for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings per share is pegged at 90 cents, up 1.1% in the past 30 days. (Read more: Factors Setting the Tone for Autodesk's Q4 Earnings)

Autodesk, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Autodesk, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Autodesk, Inc. Quote

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.