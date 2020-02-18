Tech Stocks to Watch for Earnings on Feb 19: ZG, SNPS & More

Technology sector has displayed notable improvement in earnings performance so far in the fourth quarter as compared with the first three quarters of 2019.

Improving trend in PC shipments, strengthening data center market, increasing proliferation of IoT and growing clout of cloud-based applications are working in favor of the industry players.

Notably, for the tech companies having already reported, total earnings are up 7.2% from the same period last year on 6.7% higher revenues with 85.7% positive earnings surprises and 87.5% revenue beats.

Solid results of tech players like Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, NVIDIA, Intel, AMD and IBM are buoying investors’ confidence.

Per the latest Earnings Preview, Technology sector earnings are estimated to grow 5.3% year over year on revenue growth of 5.6%.

Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Earnings Releases

Given this encouraging backdrop, let’s take a look at how four tech companies — Zillow Group ZG, Synopsys SNPS, Five9 FIVN and Q2 Holdings QTWO — are poised ahead of their earning releases on Feb 19.

Zillow Group’s fourth-quarter 2019 results are likely to reflect solid growth in Homes segment revenues and robust demand for Zillow Offers.

Notably, per the Zacks quantitative model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

This Zacks Rank #3 stock has an Earnings ESP of +22.22%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 36 cents has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Synopsys’ first-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is likely to have benefited from increasing demand for its strong product portfolio.

This Zacks #3 Ranked player is unlikely to beat estimates because it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 92 cents. (Read more: Synopsys to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?)

Five9’s fourth-quarter 2019 performance is expected to have benefited from consistent increase in the number of big deals driven by its partner ecosystem.

However, the company has a combination of a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged at 22 cents per share in the past 30 days.

Q2 Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2019 performance is likely to have benefited from an increase in subscription and services revenues. The acquisition of PrecisionLender is likely to have been a tailwind.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 10 cents.

Although Q2 has a Zacks Rank #2, its Earnings ESP of 0.00% makes surprise prediction difficult.

