Tech Stocks That Will Shape the New Decade

Want electric vehicles? Well, there were plenty at the show, including ones from mainstream car makers ToyotaÃÂ (NYSE:) andÃÂ HyundaiÃÂ (OTCMKTS:). But in a sense, electric vehicles are old news.
McCallÃ¢ÂÂs really excited about even more drastic shifts in transportation. He checked out Niu (NASDAQ:), a Chinese manufacturer of smart electric scooters; McCall liked them so much heÃ¢ÂÂs even considering purchasing one. And NIU is one of the tech stocks in his subscription portfolios. Companies like AmazonÃÂ (NASDAQ:) andÃÂ UberÃÂ (NYSE:) are also creating next-generation partnerships worth a second look.
McCallÃ¢ÂÂs Podcast
ItÃ¢ÂÂs clear these big names in tech know whatÃ¢ÂÂs up. Amazon is connecting its Alexa smart assistant to a seriously luxury car company. LamborghiniÃÂ is to make its cars Ã¢ÂÂsmart.Ã¢ÂÂ McCall is excited about this partnershipÃ¢ÂÂs potential, particularly the new vehicleÃ¢ÂÂs voice command capabilities.
And whatÃ¢ÂÂs more? Thanks to private tech companies like Bell, you might soon be . ThatÃ¢ÂÂs right, the future of transportation seems to include flying taxis.
But more than anything else, McCall says that CES proves that the 2020 economy isnÃ¢ÂÂt all that bad. In fact, this new decade has huge money-making potential.
Tune in to Ã¢ÂÂMoneylineÃ¢ÂÂ for more on up-and-coming tech stocks, McCallÃ¢ÂÂs perspective on virtual reality, race cars and a beautiful glimpse of Las Vegas at night.
