Tech Stocks Rise Sharply, Limit Canadian Market's Downside

(RTTNews) - After a flat start, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory on Monday, weighed down by rising uncertainty about a U.S.-Iran peace deal amid reports Iran will likely stop communicating with the United States.

Higher oil prices stoked inflation concerns and raised worries about possible monetary tightening by central banks.

Crude oil prices rose sharply after Iran's state-affiliated news outlet Tasnim said Tehran will halt peace talks with the U.S. and completely close the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Earlier, U.S. Central Command said it conducted "self-defense strikes" on Iranian radar and command and control sites for drones in Iran over the weekend.

Technology stocks moved higher amid optimism surrounding Artificial Intelligence-related investments. Energy stocks climbed up, lifted by higher oil prices. Materials, consumer discretionary and financials stocks drifted lower.

The Canadian benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 113.78 points or 0.33% at 34,655.36 about half an hour past noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index climbed nearly 5.5%. Coveo Solutions, the biggest gainer in the sector, moved up 13.2%. Docebo soared nearly 10%, while Kinaxis, Descartes Systems Group, BlackBerry, Constellation Software and Open Text Corporation surged 7.5%-8.5%.

Celestica, Computer Modelling Group, Enghouse Systems, Shopify, Lightspeed Commerce, CGI Inc. and Tecsys gained 2%-5%.

Among energy stocks, Parex Resources jumped nearly 10%. Vermilion Energy moved up more than 6% and Athabasca Oil Corporation climbed 5.8%, while Kelt Exploration, Enerflex, Strathcona Resources, International Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, Suncor Energy, Baytex Energy, Headwater Exploration and Prairiesky Royalt gained 3%-4.5%.

Materials stocks Equinox Gold Corp., Orla Mining, Ccl Industries, G Mining Ventures, OceanaGold Corporation, OR Royalties, Kinross Gold Corp and Wheaton Precious Metals dropped by 3%-6.5%.

Financials shares Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, National Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Canada, Fairfax Financial Holdings and Bank of Nova Scotia shed 1%-2.5%.

Gildan Activewear, Restaurant Brands International and Aritzia, the major losers in the Consumer Discretionary Index, shed 2.8%, 2.5% and 1.4%, respectively.

On the economic front, data from S&P Global showed the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI remained in growth territory for a second straight month at 52.9 in May, down slightly from 53.3 in April but still above its long-run average.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.