Tech stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs at open

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Technology stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs at the open on Wednesday, while the Dow inched closer to its pre-pandemic peak as data showed a moderate rise in U.S. private payrolls last month.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.11 points, or 0.49%, at 3,543.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 107.60 points, or 0.90%, to 12,047.26 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 91.13 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 28,736.79.

