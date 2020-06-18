Tech Stocks May Continue To Boost Taiwan Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 240 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,550-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy thanks to mixed economic data and rising oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the technology stocks were mitigated by weakness from the financial shares and cement companies.

For the day, the index added 13.73 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 11,548.33 after trading between 11,485.39 and 11,567.42.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial fell 0.16 percent, CTBC Financial skidded 1.22 percent, Fubon Financial dropped 1.02 percent, First Financial sank 0.88 percent, E Sun Financial dipped 0.18 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.64 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation rose 0.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.38 percent, Largan Precision plunged 2.64 percent, Catcher Technology perked 0.45 percent, MediaTek increased 0.59 percent, Asia Cement was down 0.12 percent, Taiwan Cement retreated 0.35 percent and Formosa Plastic was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks continued to see choppy trade on Thursday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed for the second straight day.

The Dow shed 39.51 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 26,080.10, while the NASDAQ added 32.52 points or 0.33 percent to end at 9,943.05 and the S&P 500 rose 1.85 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,115.34.

The perpetuation of the choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digest a mixed batch of U.S. economic data as the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell by much less than expected last week.

Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve noted an unexpected expansion in regional manufacturing activity in June - while the Conference Board said its leading economic indicators rebounded more than expected in May.

Lingering concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections also kept traders on the sidelines amid a rising number of cases in Beijing as well as several U.S. states.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday amid hopes the members of OPEC and its allies will comply with their production cut deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.88 or 2.3 percent at $38.84 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide May numbers for export orders later today, with forecasts suggesting a 1.1 percent increase on year following the 2.3 percent decline in April.

