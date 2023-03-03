Tech stocks lift European shares on Fed relief

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 3 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday, underpinned by rate-sensitive technology stocks after comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official about a potential pause in monetary tightening prompted investors to take on risky assets.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.5% in early trading, with tech stocks .SX8P up 1.3%.

Investor sentiment got a lift overnight after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic favoured a "slow and steady" rate hike moving forward and a pause by mid- or late-summer.

Miners .SXPP rose 1.3% as the prospects of China's reopening shoring up demand were a theme that played out for much of the week after the country reported data that pointed to improving economic conditions.

Shares of LufthansaLHAG.DE jumped 4.4% after the German airliner swung to a "clearly positive result" in 2022, boosted by a strong increase in demand for air travel.

