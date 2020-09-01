Tech Stocks Leading The Way Higher On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance seen in the previous session, stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly strong upward move, jumping to a new record intraday high.

Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 81.82 points or 0.3 percent at 28,511.87, the Nasdaq is up 123.64 points or 1.1 percent at 11,889.10 and the S&P 500 is up 14.30 points or 0.4 percent at 3,514.61.

Technology stocks are seeing continued strength on the day, with Apple (AAPL) helping to lead the sector higher after yesterday's stock split.

Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) have also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in the month of August.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index rose to 56.0 in August from 54.2 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 54.5.

"After the coronavirus (COVID-19) brought manufacturing activity to historic lows, the sector continued its recovery in August, the first full month of operations after supply chains restarted and adjustments were made for employees to return to work," said Timothy R. Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.

He added, "Demand and consumption continued to drive expansion growth, with inputs representing near- and moderate-term supply chain difficulties."

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Commerce Department showed construction spending inched up by much less than expected in the month of July.

Semiconductor stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside in morning trading, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.8 percent to a new record intraday high.

Considerable strength has also emerged among housing stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Steel, retail and airline stocks are also seeing notable strength on the day, while gold and biotechnology stocks are seeing significant weakness.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index closed just below the unchanged line, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index is up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 1.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground after moving notably higher in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 2.5 basis points at 0.718 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.