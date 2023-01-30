Tech stocks lead losses in Europe on rate jitters

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Jan 30 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday amid a rout across the board as caution crept in ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings later this week, with shares of rate-sensitive stocks like technology among the major drags.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.6% at 0818 GMT.

Europe's technology index .SX8P, led by losses in Prosus NV PRX.AS and ASML Holding NV ASML.AS, was the top decliner among sectors - down 2.1%.

Money market bets show that the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.50%-4.75% on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) are seen raising rates by 50 bps each to 2.50% and 4.0% on Thursday.

Philips PHG.AS gained 4.3% after the Dutch health technology company announced it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value.

German renewable firm PNE AG PNEGn.DE slid 15.3% after Morgan Stanley's MS.N infrastructure investment arm informed PNE AG's board that it is talks with potential buyers of Photon's PNE stake.

