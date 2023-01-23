Tech stocks help Australia shares notch up fourth day of gains

By Jaskiran Singh

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed marginally higher on Monday, with tech stocks leading the advance after a strong Wall Street rally at the end of last week, while miners snapped two days of gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.1% higher at 7,457.3, extending gains to the fourth session and touching its highest since April 22 last year - nearly two weeks before the central bank began its most aggressive tightening cycle in decades.

Trading volume was low as some major Asian markets including key trading partner China were closed for holidays.

Technology stocks .AXIJ emerged as the top gainers on the bourse, rising 1.3%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX soared 6.1%, while Xero Ltd XRO.AX and Computershare Ltd CPU.AX rose 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

The Nasdaq's Friday jump gave Australian tech stocks this strong start, said Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at eToro.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.9% as traders continued to focus on brightening economic prospects in key crude oil buyer China. Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX gained 1.7%, while Santos Ltd STO.AX inched higher.

Capping the benchmark index's gains, mining stocks .AXMM eased 0.1%. Iron ore giant BHP Group BHP.AX fell about 1.1%, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX slipped 0.6% and 1%, respectively.

"Iron ore miners have had a great start to the year... So, it's not unusual to see both stocks (BHP and Rio) having a breather," Gilbert said.

Meanwhile, lithium stocks continued to put up a good show, with Pilbara Mineral PLS.AX hitting a seven-week peak, while Mineral Resources MIN.AX closed higher for the fourth straight session.

Among individual stocks, South32 S32.AX rose 1.3% after the diversified miner posted a 24.4% jump in second-quarter metallurgical coal output that was in line with expectations.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.2% to 11,948.72.

Serko Ltd SKO.NZ marked its best session since August 2021 after the business travel software maker hiked its annual revenue forecast.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

