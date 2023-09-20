News & Insights

Tech Stocks Have Done This Only 3 Times in 21 Years. Here's What Happened Next

September 20, 2023 — 05:02 am EDT

Written by Jason Hall for The Motley Fool ->

The Nasdaq 100 index is up an incredible 41.6% through Sept. 1 and has been a huge long-term winner. You can own a stake in it via the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ). In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall explains what happened the last two times it was up so much so fast, and explains what investors should be focusing on now.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 19, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 19, 2023.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Microsoft. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

