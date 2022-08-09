Tech Stocks Driving Asia-Pac Down

Tech stocks are suffering and pushing the Hong Kong broad market index lower early this week. Companies like Alibaba and JD.com were driving this slump. Overall, economic data has been positive for China though. The latest report showed that dollar-based exports grew by almost 20% in July. The region as a whole is experiencing diverging patterns in equity performance as South Korea and China excluding Hong Kong both grew. Still with currency risk higher than usual as a direct result of Fed tightening and higher inflation emerging market investors are having a difficult time finding North in the current environment.

Finsum: If covid is starting to slow as a result of the climate it could be great for countries relying on trade.

stocks

emerging markets

China

volatility

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.