Tech stocks drag Japan's Nikkei; Toyota and Mitsubishi jump on strong outlook

By 0222 GMT, the Nikkei .N225 had fallen 0.1% to 36,112.53, recovering from a 0.7% fall earlier in the session.

The broader Topix .TOPX was up 0.39% to 2.549.13.

"Investors were taking profits in outperformers and buying cheaper shares as seen in today's chip-related stocks, which tracked losses in the U.S. chip shares index," said Naoki Fujiwara, a senior fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

"But overall the market sentiment was firm because there were more rising stocks than falling ones."

All three Wall Street major indexes rose overnight but the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC inched up only 0.07%, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX ending down 1.14%.

In Japan, Air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries 6367.T tanked 8.25%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T lost 1.1% and chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest was down 0.02%.

KDDI 9433.T fell 2.37% after the mobile carrier announced a 500 billion yen ($3.38 billion) tender offer for the convenience store chain Lawson 2651.T jointly with Mitsubishi Corp 6503.T.

Shares of Lawson jumped 15.51%.

Mitsubishi surged 9.45% after the trading firm said it would spend as much as 500 billion yen to buy back up to 10% of its shares.

Peers Itochu 8001.T and Mitsui & Co 8031.T rose 2.25% and 1.95%, respectively, lifting the wholesales index .IWHOL.T 2.9%.

Toyota Motor 7203.T climbed 4.69% after the automaker raised its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly 9%.

Auto and auto parts makers .ITEQP.T jumped 3.64% to become the best performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's (TSE) 33 industry sub-indexes.

Of more than 1,600 shares on the TSE's prime market, 49% rose, 44% fell and 5% were flat.

