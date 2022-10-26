MSFT

Tech stocks drag European shares lower after sombre Wall Street earnings

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIMM REICHERT

European stocks slipped from one-month highs on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the losses as disappointing results from Wall Street giants and a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.2% by 0719 GMT. The index hit more than a one-month high in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow its pace of interest rate hikes.

Technology stocks .SX8P were the biggest decliners, down 1.7%, after downbeat results from Wall Street tech giants including Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O. .N

Further, ASM International ASMI.AS tumbled 8.7%, after the company said it expected new U.S. export restrictions to weigh heavily on its sales in China.

Heineken NV HEIN.AS slid 7.0% after the world's second-largest brewery reported a lower-than-expected rise in beer sales during the third quarter.

Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE slipped 0.7%, despite the German luxury carmaker raising its margin forecast for its cars division.

