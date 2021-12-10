Tech stocks drag European shares ahead of U.S. inflation data

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Dec 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday as nervousness around rising COVID-19 infections and U.S. inflation reading due later in the day kept sentiment in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX was down 0.4% as of 0824 GMT, tracking broader risk-off moves in global equities.

Tech stocks .SX8P led losses with a 1% drag. Food delivery companies Deliveroo ROO.L and Just Eat Takeaway TKWY.AS slipped more than 1% each, adding to losses in the past week on worries that a European Commission ruling on gig economy drivers would hurt profits.

Investor focus is on the U.S consumer price print for November due at 0830 EST for hints on the case for a faster Federal Reserve taper and interest rate hikes.

Daimler Truck DTGGe.DE opened at 28 euros ($31.62) per share after its market debut on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Daimler AG DAIGn.DE plunged 17.4% in early trade.

Shares of Bayer BAYGn.DE rose 1.6% after the chemical giant won a second straight verdict in a Roundup cancer case.

Tobacco group Swedish Match SWMA.ST jumped 6.0% after the Wall Street Journal reported that U.S. Democrats dropped a proposed vaping tax that would have taxed e-cigarettes like regular ones.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Anisha.Sircar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.