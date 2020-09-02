Tech stocks boost futures ahead of private payrolls data

US Markets
S&P 500 futures rose on Wednesday for the ninth time in past ten sessions helped by a rally in tech stocks, as focus turns to economic data that is likely to show a jump in private jobs in August.

The ADP National Employment report is expected to show private payrolls increased by 950,000 last month after a disappointing 167,000 rise in July. The report follows encouraging manufacturing sector surveys on Tuesday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, signs that the recovery in the labor market was faltering has been a worry for investors. The more comprehensive monthly jobs report is slated for Friday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's move to revamp its policy framework to support the economy back to full employment has fueled a Wall Street rally, and sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new closing highs.

The Dow is about 3% below its all-time high hit on Feb. 12.

High-flying shares of technology companies, seen as resilient to the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Facebook Inc FB.O, Nvidia Corp NVDA.O and Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N rose between 1.3% and 2.4% in high volumes premarket.

At 6:05 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 218 points, or 0.76%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 27.5 points, or 0.78% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 140 points, or 1.14%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

