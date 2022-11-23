Tech Stocks After Turkey Day – How NDX Closes Out The Year

Thanksgiving week is here and that means the holiday season is in full swing, although I did see Christmas decorations at a Wal-Mart in late October. Everyone is likely happy to have a tough year like 2022 about to be in the rear view mirror, but there’s still a bit more market activity to go before we move on to 2023.

First, we took a look at the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) performance from the day before Thanksgiving through the end of the year. The chart below shows the performance to close out the year by year going back to 1986.

Data Sources: Nasdaq & EQD Calculations

We all know that NDX volatility is lower than in the early days of the index. This shows up in previous chart as the magnitude of NDX performance over the holiday season has dissipated over time. Note with one exception (2020 of all years) where NDX gained 6.06%, NDX performance has fallen between up and down 5% each year since 2003.

If we posted the chart above on twitter, like everything on twitter, there would be some detractors. Odds are at least one member of the fintwit community would note this is a pretty bad year for NDX and the average year is not a good indicator of how the end of 2022 may go for NDX. We agree so we took each year where NDX was down 20% or more as of Thanksgiving.

Data Sources: Nasdaq & EQD Calculations

Barring an 8% gain on Wednesday November 23, NDX will be down more than 20% year to date. This will be the fifth time this has happened since 1986. Two of those observations (2001 & 2008) saw NDX climb slightly into the end of the year. The other two observations (2000 & 2002) saw NDX drop by about 12%, the two worst Thanksgiving to Year End performance periods on record.

So, the end of the year is usually bullish for NDX, but in years where the markets have been under pressure (down more than 20%), NDX has continued lower half the time. The other two observations saw a slight gain for NDX. The one thing that has not happened is a strong end of year rally.

