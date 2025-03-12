TECH Stock Might Rise Following the Leo Shipping Announcement

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH recently began shipping the Leo System, powered by Simple Western Technology. Leo offers the throughput and precision of standard ELISAs in a fully automated western blot assay, expanding applications in bioanalytical workflows from discovery through commercialization.

Leo will enable Bio-Techne’s customers to accelerate their cutting-edge science and bring next-generation therapies to market faster.

TECH Stock Likely to Gain From the Development

Since the announcement on March 10, Bio-Techne’s shares dipped 2.3%, closing at $62.90 on Monday.

Following its early access launch, the company is experiencing significant customer interest in the next-generation high-throughput simple Western platform, Leo. Accordingly, we expect the recent shipment of Leo to boost the market sentiment toward TECH stock in the upcoming days.

Bio-Techne has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates a 5.1% year-over-year increase on a 5.5% revenue improvement. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.55%.

About Bio-Techne’s Leo

Leo enables the simultaneous processing of up to 100 samples in a single 3-hour run. It provides the experimental size, precision and reproducibility necessary for robust analytical grade protein quantitation for use in submissions to regulatory agencies.

Leo expands upon existing Simple Western platforms that offer automated protein size resolution and antibody-based protein detection by dramatically improving sample throughput and enhancing the reproducibility of protein quantitation. Additionally, it features enhanced Compass for Simple Western Software, with advanced analysis capabilities and improvements to better support 21 CFR Part 11 Compliance.

Early adopters are thrilled with Leo’s power. Meanwhile, beta testers praised its robust performance, data quality, and wide range of applications, including targeted protein degradation, clinical biomarker studies, gene therapy potency assays, quality control and release assays.

Industry Prospects Favor Bio-Techne

Per a Grand View Research report, the global western blotting market size was valued at $1.97 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 6.01% from 2025 to 2030. The rising rate of brain disorders and increasing research initiatives in the biotech and pharma sectors are driving market growth.



Other Recent Developments by Bio-Techne

Earlier this month, Bio-Techne’s brand, Asuragen, inked a partnership with Oxford Nanopore Technologies to launch the AmplideX Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit. The research-use-only AmplideX Nanopore Carrier Plus Kit is a new genetic panel that will support software analysis for carrier screening research.

Last month, the company launched an expanded menu of human and mouse RNAscope in situ hybridization probes to advance spatial biology research and the development of next-generation therapeutics and diagnostics. Designed to deliver spatial precision with advanced sensitivity and specificity, the Advanced Cell Diagnostics branded RNAscope probe portfolio now covers more than 70,000 unique probes across more than 450 species.

TECH Stock Price Performance

In the past year, TECH’s shares have lost 19.3% compared with the industry’s decline of 9.9%.

TECH’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bio-Techne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Masimo MASI, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. At present, Masimo sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Boston Scientific and Cardinal Health carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each.

Masimo’s shares have rallied 30.1% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for MASI’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have increased 1.2% to $4.10 in the past 30 days. MASI’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.6%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2025 EPS have jumped 2.9% to $2.85 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 56.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.25%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.69%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 EPS have increased 1.5% to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 15.2% in the past year against the industry’s 4.1% decline. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

