The Tech Stock I'd Buy for My Kids and Not Look at Again for 20 Years

Key Points

Bentley profits from infrastructure projects lasting decades, not quarterly hype cycles or momentum trades.

AI-enhanced infrastructure software could become indispensable to governments, utilities, and engineering firms.

Roads, grids, water systems, and railways create demand that Bentley may benefit from for decades.

10 stocks we like better than Bentley Systems ›

Most tech-investing conversations happen at a sprint pace. What did the quarter look like? What's the next catalyst? What's the stock doing this week? I get it -- that's the game a lot of people are playing. But when I think about what I'd actually put in an account for my kids and ignore until they're adults, the frame shifts completely. You stop looking for what's hot and start looking for what's necessary.

That's what brought me to Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY).

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The software the world can't build without

Bentley makes engineering software for infrastructure like bridges, highways, rail systems, water treatment plants, electrical grids, and tunnels. The engineers who design the world's roads and pipelines use Bentley's tools the way writers use word processors: It's the environment where the work actually happens. These aren't subscriptions just because projects are built on Bentley software and then managed on it for decades after completion, but also because the underlying data -- the digital model of the asset -- lives inside the platform.

That's a moat that doesn't show up cleanly in any single quarter's numbers. It compounds over time, as each new project deepens the customer's dependence on Bentley's ecosystem and makes switching to a competitor a genuinely painful decision.

Infrastructure spending is a 20-year tailwind

Here's the thing about the world between now and 2046: A lot of infrastructure is going to get built, repaired, and upgraded. Power grids need to expand to handle AI data center electricity demand. Water systems in aging cities need replacement. Transportation networks across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East are under construction at a scale that doesn't happen more than once in a generation. There will be a $15 trillion global infrastructure investment gap by 2040.

Every large-scale infrastructure project that moves through design, construction, and operations is a potential Bentley customer. The company now serves owner-operators in transportation, water, energy, and urban development across more than 190 countries.

The AI layer that isn't being hyped

Bentley has been adding AI to its platform in a way that feels like genuine product improvement rather than marketing. Its Blyncsy solution -- acquired a few years ago -- uses AI to analyze crowdsourced dash-camera footage and assess road conditions across entire state highway networks. Alabama's Department of Transportation deployed it across all 11,000 miles of state roadway, with a pilot showing 97% model accuracy in identifying pavement conditions. That kind of real-world accuracy, at that scale, is what turns an interesting pilot program into a budget line item for every state DOT in the country.

The company is also rolling out Bentley Copilot -- an AI assistant integrated into its core engineering tools -- across products in early 2026. The goal is to make complex, technical infrastructure workflows accessible to engineers at every skill level, and to allow AI agents to surface and act on decades of project data stored inside Bentley's platform.

Bentley's stock is down roughly 30% over the past year, dragged lower partly by a sector-wide "AI panic." The panic is mostly investor fears that agentic AI tools will hollow out traditional software businesses by compressing the number of human users who need licenses. It's a legitimate concern to watch, but Bentley's moat isn't really about seat counts — it's about the fact that the digital model of a multi-billion dollar bridge lives inside Bentley's platform and can't be easily migrated without enormous cost and risk.

All that being said, Bentley feels like the kind of company you buy not because it's exciting this quarter, but because the world (most likely!) will still need roads, bridges, water systems, and power grids 20 years from now.

Should you buy stock in Bentley Systems right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bentley Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.