TECH Stock Falls on Q1 Earnings Meet, Revenues Miss, Margins Up

Bio-Techne Corporation TECH reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 42 cents, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line remained flat on a year-over-year basis.

The quarter's adjustments eliminated the impact of certain one-time items, including amortization of intangibles and Wilson Wolf intangible assets, and restructuring and restructuring-related costs, among others.

GAAP loss per share was 24 cents compared to EPS of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

TECH's Revenues in Detail

In the fiscal first quarter, Bio-Techne registered net sales of $286.6 million, down 1% year over year on a reported basis and on an organic basis. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Following the earnings announcement, shares of TECH dipped 7.5% in pre-market trading today. The fall can be attributed to investor reaction to the quarterly revenue decline.

Segmental Analysis of TECH’s Q1 Revenues

The company reports under two business segments — Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Spatial Biology (formerly Diagnostics and Genomics).

Within Protein Sciences, Bio-Techne recorded revenues of $202.2 million, down 1% year over year (down 3% organically). In fiscal 2024, a business within this segment met the criteria as held-for-sale, excluded from its operating results.

Within Diagnostics and Spatial Biology, sales decreased 4% year over year to $79.5 million (up 3% organically) in the fiscal first quarter. Within this, the Exosome Diagnostics business met the held-for-sale criteria, excluded from its operating results.

TECH’s Q1 Margins

Bio-Techne’s gross profit rose 2.8% to $188.1 million. The gross margin expanded 242 basis points (bps) to 65.6% on a 7.5% fall in the cost of sales.

Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 2.5% to $116.2 million. Research and development expenses totaled $24.2 million, up 1.6% year over year.

The company generated an operating profit of $47.7 million in the fiscal first quarter compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $40 million. The operating margin expanded 282 bps to 16.6% during the quarter.

Bio-Techne Corp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bio-Techne Corp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bio-Techne Corp Quote

Bio-Techne’s Capital Structure

Bio-Techne exited the fiscal first quarter of 2026 with cash and equivalents of $145 million compared with $162.2 million at the end of fiscal fourth-quarter 2025. Long-term debt obligations totaled $300 million compared with $346 million at the end of the fiscal fourth-quarter 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $27.6 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $63.9 million a year ago.

Our Take on Bio-Techne’s Results

Bio-Techne ended the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with earnings matching estimates but revenues missing the same. Quarterly revenues declined slightly, however, signs of stabilization in the U.S. academic market and continued strength among large pharmaceutical customers were evident. ProteinSimple’s analytical solutions sustained strong momentum, while Spatial Biology showed stabilization with early signs of accelerating growth ahead. In the Cell Therapy segment, several key customers received FDA Fast Track Designation, potentially expediting clinical development and approval processes.

Meanwhile, the expansion of both gross and operating margins remains encouraging.

TECH's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bio-Techne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, IDEXX Laboratories IDXX and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a third-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.86, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.29%. Revenues of $659.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MEDP has an estimated earnings growth rate of 17.1% for 2025 compared with the industry’s 16.6% growth. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.28%.

IDEXX, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.40, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.3%. Revenues of $1.11 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.2%.

IDXX has an estimated historical earnings growth rate of 14.9% compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.08%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6%. Revenues of $5.07 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

BSX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 16.4% compared with the industry’s 13.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.36%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.