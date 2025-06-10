$TECH stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TECH stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $84,936,044 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TECH:
$TECH Insider Trading Activity
$TECH insiders have traded $TECH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIM KELDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,392 shares for an estimated $1,035,013.
- AMY E. HERR sold 1,860 shares for an estimated $122,690
$TECH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $TECH stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. added 3,030,644 shares (+129.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,686,657
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,298,401 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,125,250
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,146,465 shares (+157.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $67,217,242
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,115,576 shares (-23.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,406,220
- RGM CAPITAL, LLC added 1,010,860 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,266,721
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 991,413 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,126,544
- MORGAN STANLEY added 961,015 shares (+20.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,344,309
$TECH Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $TECH stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/29, 04/09 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
