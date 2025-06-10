$TECH stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TECH stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $84,936,044 of trading volume.

$TECH Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TECH:

$TECH insiders have traded $TECH stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIM KELDERMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,392 shares for an estimated $1,035,013 .

. AMY E. HERR sold 1,860 shares for an estimated $122,690

$TECH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 276 institutional investors add shares of $TECH stock to their portfolio, and 316 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TECH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TECH stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TECH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/29, 04/09 and 0 sales.

on 04/29, 04/09 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

