Tailwind Two Acquisition, the third blank check company formed by Casper CEO Philip Krim targeting a technology business, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Philip Krim, who co-founded Casper (CSPR) and has served as CEO since its 2013 inception; Co-CEO, CFO, and Director Matt Eby, the founder and Managing Partner of Seawall Capital; and Co-CEO and Director Chris Hollod, the founder and Managing Partner of venture firm Hollod Holdings. Tailwind Two Acquisition intends to focus within the high-growth technology and direct-to-consumer sectors.



The group's previous SPAC, Tailwind Acquisition (TWND; +1% from $10 offer price), went public in September 2020 and has a pending merger agreement with risk analytics provider QOMPLX. Philip Krim is also affiliated with another SPAC, Tailwind International Acquisition (TWNI.U; +5%), which went public last month.



Tailwind Two Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol TWNT.U. Jefferies acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Tech SPAC Tailwind Two Acquisition prices $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

