Tailwind International Acquisition, the second blank check company co-formed by Casper CEO Philip Krim targeting international technology, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $250 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Tailwind International Acquisition would command a market value of $313 million.



The company is led by CEO and Director Pierre Denis, who currently serves as Senior Advisor to Coty and previously was the CEO of Jimmy Choo Group; President and Director Nathalie Gaveau, who currently serves as Senior Advisor of BCG Digital Ventures, where she previously served as Managing Director and Partner; and Chairman Tommy Stadlen, co-founder of Giant Ventures and a Venture Partner at firstminute Capital. The company was formed by Stadlen along with Director Alan Sheriff, the co-founder and former co-CEO of Solebury Capital; Philip Krim, the co-founder and CEO of Casper (CSPR); and Jeff Stibel, a Founding Partner of Stibel & Co. and Bryant Stibel.



Tailwind International Acquisition plans to target international consumer internet and other high-growth technology companies in international markets, with a focus on the European market. Tailwind Acquisition (TWND.U), a SPAC also affiliated with Krim, raised $300 million in September 2020.



Tailwind International Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE. It has not selected a symbol yet (RC ticker: TWIA.RC). The company filed confidentially on January 13, 2021. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Tech SPAC Tailwind International Acquisition files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

