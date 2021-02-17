Pathfinder Acquisition, a blank check company formed by HGGC and Industry Ventures targeting technology, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fifth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Richard Lawson, co-founder and CEO of middle-market private equity firm HGGC; CEO and Director David Chung, an Executive Director of HGGC; CIO and Director Lindsay Sharma, a Managing Director of venture firm Industry Ventures; and CFO Lance Taylor, a Partner and CFO of HGGC. HGGC co-founder and President Steven Young and Industry Ventures founder and CEO Hans Swildens will serve as Directors. Pathfinder Acquisition plans to target growth-oriented technology or technology-enabled businesses.



Pathfinder Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PFDRU. Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Tech SPAC Pathfinder Acquisition prices upsized $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



