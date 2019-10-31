IPOs

Tech SPAC Osprey Technology Acquisition prices upsized IPO

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Osprey Technology Acquisition, a second blank check company led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen targeting the tech industry, raised $275 million by offering 27.5 million shares at $10. Osprey Technology Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SFTW.U. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.

Tech SPAC Osprey Technology Acquisition prices upsized IPO

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular