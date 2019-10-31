Tech SPAC Osprey Technology Acquisition prices upsized IPO

Osprey Technology Acquisition, a second blank check company led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen targeting the tech industry, raised $275 million by offering 27.5 million shares at $10. Osprey Technology Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol SFTW.U. Credit Suisse acted as a lead manager on the deal.



