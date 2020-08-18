Tech SPAC one prices $200 million IPO at $10

one, a blank check company led by the co-founder of Eventbrite and other industry veterans targeting the tech sector, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company originally planned to offer units consisting of one share and one-third of a warrant.



The company was formed by CEO Kevin Hartz, the co-founder and Chairman of Eventbrite (EB; -58% from IPO), co-founder of Xoom (2013 IPO; sold to PayPal), and former entrepreneur in residence at Founders Fund; CFO Troy Steckenrider III, the former COO of ZeroDown; and Director Spike Lipkin, the co-founder and CEO of tech-enabled insurance brokerage Newfront Insurance. Chairman Pierre Lamond is currently an investor for Eclipse Ventures and sits on the boards of several private tech companies.



one plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AONE.U. Goldman Sachs acted as a lead manager on the deal.

