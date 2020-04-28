Novus Capital Corp, a blank check company targeting the smart technology innovations market, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Indianapolis, IN-based company plans to raise $100 million by offering 10 million units at $10 to command a market value of $127 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO Larry Paulson and Chairman Robert Laikin. Laikin is currently a managing member of L7 Investments, and previously was the Government Relations Executive at Ingram Micro. Paulson is the founder and Principal of Rancho Santa Fe Solutions, a wireless industry consulting firm.



Novus Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol NOVSU. Novus Capital Corp filed confidentially on March 26, 2020. EarlyBirdCapital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Tech SPAC Novus Capital Corp files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

