Maquia Capital Acquisition, a blank check company targeting tech-focused middle market and emerging growth businesses in North America, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami, FL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and three-fourths of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Maquia Capital Acquisition would command a market value of $255 million.



The company is led by CEO Jeff Ransdell, the founder and Managing Director of Fuel Venture Capital; COO Guillermo Cruz, who currently serves as the CEO and a Partner at ACAD & Board Solutions; CFO Jeronimo Peralta, the Managing Partner and CIO of Maquia Capital; and CIO Maggie Vo, General Partner and CIO of Fuel Venture Capital. The company plans to target technology-focused middle market and emerging growth businesses operating in North America with total enterprise values between $200 million and $1 billion.



Maquia Capital Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol MAQCU. Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Tech SPAC Maquia Capital Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

