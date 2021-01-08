Epiphany Technology Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the technology industry, raised $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Arthur Coviello, a Venture Partner at Rally Ventures and former EVP and Head of the Security Division at EMC; CEO, CFO, and Director Peter Bell, General Partner of Amity Ventures and former Managing General Partner of Highland Capital Partners; and Vice Chairman Paul Deninger, a Senior Managing Director at Davis Partners Group and a former Senior Managing Director at Evercore.



Epiphany Technology Acquisition plans to leverage its management team's experience and target businesses in the technology industry with proven business models, strong long-term growth prospects, and strong management, among other criteria.



Epiphany Technology Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol EPHYU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Tech SPAC Epiphany Tech Acquisition prices $350 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

