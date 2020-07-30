E.Merge Technology Acquisition, a blank check company led by the former CEOs of Kodak, EFI, and SAP Concur targeting a tech business, raised $522 million by offering 52.2 million units at $10. The company offered 2.2 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At pricing, E.Merge Technology Acquisition commands a market cap of $659 million.



The company is led by Co-CEO and CFO Jeff Clarke, the former CEO of Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) and Co-CEO Guy Gecht, the former CEO of Electronics For Imaging. Chairman Steven Singh is Managing Director at Madrona Venture Group and former CEO of Concur Technologies/SAP Concur. The company plans to target a business in the software and internet technology industries with a valuation between $1 billion and $3 billion.



E.Merge Technology Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol ETACU. Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Tech SPAC E.Merge Technology Acquisition prices upsized $522 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

