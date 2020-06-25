Artius Acquisition, a blank check company formed by industry veterans targeting the tech sector, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $525 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $525 million by offering 52.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Artius Acquisition would command a market value of $656 million.



The company was co-founded and is led by Executive Chairman Charles Drucker, the former Executive Chairman and CEO of global payments company Worldpay, and CEO and CFO Boon Sim, who currently serves as Managing Partner of tech-focused private equity firm Artius Capital Partners. Artius Acquisition plans to target tech-enabled business that offer specific technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies of all sizes.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AACQU. Artius Acquisition filed confidentially on February 12, 2020. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Tech SPAC Artius Acquisition files for a $525 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



