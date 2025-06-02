Tech Shines as Markets Defy "Sell in May and Go Away" Adage: 5 Picks

Wall Street’s popular adages are not matching this year. April is historically known for being favorable to investors. But this year, April ended on a mixed note after severe volatility. For May, the popular adage is “Sell and Go Away.” However, last month turned out highly successful for U.S. stock markets.

The three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite — were up 3.9%, 6.2% and 9.6%, respectively, in May. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the broad-market index — the S&P 500 — recorded their best months since November 2023.

May’s turnaround was primarily attributable to the solid performance of the technology sector. In addition to the Nasdaq Composite, the Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), one of the 11 broad sectors of the S&P 500 Index, surged more than 10%.

At this stage, we recommend five technology bigwigs with a favorable Zacks Rank that have provided double-digit returns in the past month for investment. These stocks are: Intuit Inc. INTU, Amphenol Corp. APH, Broadcom Inc. AVGO, Twilio Inc. TWLO and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. Each of our picks currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Intuit Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Intuit has been benefiting from steady revenues from the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. INTU’s strong momentum in Online Services revenues is driven by the solid performance of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay.

INTU’s Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. Cloud is a flourishing part of the technology space and has been gaining momentum in recent years.

Intuit’s generative artificial intelligence (AI)-powered "Intuit Assist," provides financial assistant, enabling personalized insights and recommendations, integrated into products like TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, aiming to fuel small business and personal financial success.

Intuit has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.8% and 18%, respectively, for the current year (ending July 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.7% in the last 30 days.

Amphenol Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 Amphenol provides connectivity solutions using AI and ML (machine learning) technologies. It provides AI-powered high-density, high-speed connectors and cables, and interconnect systems optimized for signal integrity and thermal performance.

Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model. APH’s strong portfolio of solutions, including high-technology interconnect products, is a key catalyst. Expansion of spending on both current and next-generation defense technologies bodes well for APH’s top-line growth. Apart from Defense, APH’s prospects ride on strong demand for its solutions across Commercial Air, Industrial and Mobile devices.

The Andrew acquisition is expected to add roughly $0.09 to earnings in 2025. APH’s diversified business model lowers the volatility of individual end markets and geographies. Its strong cash-flow-generating ability is noteworthy.

Amphenol has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 32.3% and 40.7%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.1% in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Broadcom has been benefiting from strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs). Strong demand for AVGO’s application-specific integrated chips, designed to support AI and machine learning, aids top-line growth. AVGO expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 44% year over year to $4.4 billion.

The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of the fiscal second quarter, roughly 70% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VMware Cloud Foundation. AVGO’s expanding AI portfolio, along with a rich partner base, reflects solid top-line growth potential.

AVGO’s XPUs are necessary for training generative AI models, and they require complex integration of compute, memory, and I/O capabilities to achieve the necessary performance at lower power consumption and cost.

AVGO’s next-generation XPUs are in 3 nanometers and will be the first of their kind to market in that process node. Broadcom remains on track for volume shipment of these XPUs to its hyperscale customers in the second half of fiscal 2025. AVGO sees massive opportunities in the AI space as specific hyperscalers have started to develop their own XPUs.

Broadcom believes that by 2027 each of its three hyperscalers will deploy 1 million XPU clusters across a single fabric. The Serviceable Addressable Market for XPUs and networks is expected to be between $60 billion and $90 billion in fiscal 2027 alone.

Broadcom has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 21.2% and 36.1%, respectively, for the current year (ending October 2025). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.2% in the last seven days.

Twilio Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Twilio is a leading provider of cloud communications Platform-as-a-Service in the United States and internationally. TWLO is focusing on generative AI offerings to tap the growing opportunities in this space.

In this regard, TWLO launched Customer AI technology in June 2023, which powerfully combines customer engagement platform data, generative and predictive AI, and large language models (LLMs) to unlock stronger customer relationships for brands.

TWLO is integrating generative AI capabilities across its platform and every customer touch point. The company believes that by training LLMs for customers with their data inside its Segment customer data platform, Twilio will be able to help customers enter the AI race multiple steps ahead of their peers.

TWLO has also partnered with Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) for Google Cloud to integrate generative AI into the Twilio Flex customer engagement platform. Twilio’s initiative to integrate generative and predictive AI technology across its platform is likely to boost its revenue growth over the long-run.

Twilio enables companies to create personalized, customer-aware experiences powered by OpenAI. Through this integration, Twilio customers will be able to use OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to power new generative capabilities in Twilio Engage, its multichannel marketing solution built on the Segment Customer Data Platform.

Twilio has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 7.8% and 22.6%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 7.1% in the last 30 days.

Ubiquiti Inc.

Zacks Rank #2 Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. UI’s operating model is backed by a rapidly growing and highly engaged community of service providers, distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators and corporate IT professionals (referred to as the Ubiquiti Community).

Ubiquiti boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, UI is committed to reducing its operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.

Ubiquiti has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 1.7% and 10.8%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.1% in the last 60 days.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

