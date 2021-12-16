Tech Shares To Weigh Heavily On Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, accelerating almost 300 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,785-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking - especially among technology stocks - fueling a downward correction after sharp gains a day earlier. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financial shares and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the cement companies and plastics.

For the day, the index advanced 125.64 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 17,785.74 after trading between 17,719.06 and 17,814.32.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial advanced 0.84 percent, while Mega Financial gathered 1.14 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.59 percent, Fubon Financial gained 0.40 percent, First Financial was up 0.21 percent, E Sun Financial improved 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.30 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.48 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 1.43 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.33 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.83 percent, Delta Electronics lost 0.56 percent, Formosa Plastic fell 0.49 percent, Asia Cement skidded 1.04 percent, Taiwan Cement eased 0.11 percent and Largan Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Thursday but quickly turned lower, sinking to session lows at the close.

The Dow dipped 29.79 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 35,897.64, while the NASDAQ plummeted 385.15 points or 2.47 percent to close at 15,180.43 and the S&P 500 sank 41.18 points or 0.87 percent to end at 4,668.67.

The pull back on Wall Street came as traders continued to digest the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, which was to accelerate the pace of tapering its asset purchases and forecast as many as three interest rate hikes next year.

While some stocks benefited from reduced uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy, high-growth tech stocks fell sharply amid concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest rebound in first-time jobless claims last week, while the Fed also said U.S. industrial production increased less than expected in November. Also, the Commerce Department said housing starts and building permits both surged much more than expected last month.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, aided by data showing increased demand for energy in the U.S. and a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.51 or 2.1 percent at $72.38 a barrel.

