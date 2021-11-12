Tech shares see biggest outflows since June - BOFA

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Investors pulled money out of technology shares at their largest pace since June in the face of prospects for higher inflation and interest rates, BofA said in a report on Friday.

Technology shares -- one of the biggest beneficiaries of ultra-low interest rates -- saw $1.6 billion outflow in the week to Wednesday, according to BofA's weekly flows note based on EPFR data.

U.S. Treasuries saw the biggest inflows in three months at $2 billion, the report said.

More broadly, investors ploughed $22.8 billion into cash, $17.5 billion into equities and $15.5 billion into bonds.

The past eighteen months has seen $32 trillion in monetary and fiscal stimulus unleashed on the global economy, fuelling double-digit percentage rises in everything from food prices to energy costs their strategists said in a note.

Data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices rose last at the fastest annual pace since 1990, prompting markets to advance bets of a U.S. rate hike as early as June 2022.

"Rates shocks with volatility and speculative attacks on central bank policy mistakes is the 2022 investment landscape," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank said in a client note, recommending investors to buy the U.S. dollar and oil.

The investment bank's private clients ramped up their holdings of equities to a new high of 66% and cut their cash allocations to a September 2018 low of 10.4%.

