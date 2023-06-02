Tech shares see biggest ever weekly inflow on AI boom-BofA

News & Insights

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Technology equity funds saw their biggest weekly inflows on record in the week to Wednesday, driven by a surge in investor interest in artificial intelligence, according to BofA Global Research released on Friday.

Tech stocks saw $8.5 billion of inflows in the week to Wednesday, the most on record, BoFa said, citing EPFR data. Stocks in general saw $14.8 billion of inflows the largest weekly inflow since February.

Part of that swell was thanks to a 30% rise in shares of chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O in just three sessions that pushed its market valuation above $1 trillion at one point.

Seven stocks - Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Google parent Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Nvidia, Meta META.O and Tesla TSLA.O - account for 8.8 percentage points of the S&P 500's .SPX 10% year-to-date return, according to BofA's calcuations.

The "market (is) bored of waiting for rates to cause recession" and so is 'back to biggest companies = biggest margins = biggest (price to earnings multiples)'," the analysts wrote in a note, saying that they themselves remain bearish due to higher interest rates.

Cash funds, normally in demand when investors are nervous, also saw inflows of $11.3 billion, their six straight week of inflows, while gold funds saw $200 million of outflows, according to BofA.

