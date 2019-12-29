Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has ticked higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 15 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,200-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued if mild upward momentum based more on inertia than anything else until next year. The European markets were slightly higher on Friday and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the technology stocks and automobile producers, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 6.28 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 2,204.21 after trading between 2,177.40 and 2,215.55. Volume was 482 million shares worth 5.35 trillion won. There were 434 decliners and 416 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.11 percent, while KB Financial advanced 1.20 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.94 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.99 percent, LG Electronics added 1.77 percent, Samsung SDI surged 5.19 percent, SK Hynix climbed 2.89 percent, POSCO perked 0.21 percent, SK Telecom gained 0.85 percent, KEPCO rose 0.36 percent, Hyundai Motors gathered 0.84 percent and Kia Motors picked up 0.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed - although the Dow and S&P 500 hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 23.87 points or 0.08 percent to end at 28,645.26, while the NASDAQ fell 15.77 points or 0.17 percent to 9,006.62 and the S&P rose 0.11 points or 0.00 percent to 3,240.02. For the week, the Dow and S&P both gained 0.7 percent and the NASDAQ rose 0.6 percent.

Stocks have moved steadily higher over the past month, rarely showing significant moves to the upside but also refraining from the pullbacks typically seen as traders cash in on recent strength.

The perpetual advance follows news the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal, which helped lift some of the uncertainty hanging over the markets.

Many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas holiday last Wednesday and the New Year's Day holiday this Wednesday.

Crude oil prices settled marginally higher on Friday after data showed a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.04 at $$61.72 a barrel, the highest settlement price in more than three months.

Closer to home, South Korea will release November numbers for industrial production and retail sales later this morning. In October, industrial production was down 1.7 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, while retail sales fell 0.5 percent on month and gained 2.1 percent on year.

