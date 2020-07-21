Tech Shares May Weigh On South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last nine trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 30 points or 1.3 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,230-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mostly upbeat on European stimulus news, although technology stocks may see profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks, oil companies and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 30.63 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 2,228.83 after trading between 2,214.28 and 2,234.86. Volume was 906 million shares worth 15.5 trillion won. There were 565 gainers and 279 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial eased 0.16 percent, while KB Financial shed 0.54 percent, Hana Financial climbed 1.18 percent, Samsung Electronics spiked 2.03 percent, LG Electronics dipped 0.18 percent, SK Hynix accelerated 2.31 percent, LG Display soared 3.56 percent, LG Chem surged 3.91 percent, S-Oil advanced 0.80 percent, SK Innovation rallied 2.04 percent, POSCO perked 2.13 percent, SK Telecom lost 0.46 percent, KEPCO dropped 0.75 percent, Kia Motors plunged 3.42 percent and Hyundai Motors and Lotte Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday, although the NASDAQ slipped into the red for a mixed finish.

The Dow climbed 159.53 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 26,840.40, while the NASDAQ sank 86.73 points or 0.81 percent to end at 10,680.36 and the S&P 500 rose 5.46 points or 0.17 percent to close at 3,257.30.

The markets saw early strength on news that European Union leaders agreed on a package of measures to tackle the exceptional nature of the economic and social situation posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the NASDAQ turned negative on profit taking following Tuesday's record close.

The gains on the Dow were fueled by the energy sector as crude oil prices rose sharply and hit a four-month high as worries about the energy demand outlook faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.15 or 2.8 percent at $41.96 a barrel.

