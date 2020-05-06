Tech Shares May Lift South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 60 points or 3.1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 1,930-point plateau and it may inch higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by weakness from energy stocks and poor economic data. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the technology stocks and industrials, while the financial shares came in mixed.

For the day, the index soared 33.39 points or 1.76 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,928.76 after moving as low as 1,902.55. Volume was 1 billion shares worth 8.4 trillion won. There were 695 gainers and 146 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.34 percent, while KB Financial sank 0.91 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.44 percent, LG Electronics added 0.54 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.73 percent, S-Oil spiked 2.35 percent, SK Innovation soared 3.41 percent, Lotte Chemical fell 0.26 percent, POSCO perked 0.84 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.96 percent, KEPCO retreated 1.75 percent, Hyundai Motors accelerated 1.86 percent, Kia Motors gathered 1.57 percent and Hana Financial and Hyundai Steel were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday before eventually ending the day mixed.

The Dow dropped 218.45 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 23,664.64, while the NASDAQ gained 45.27 points or 0.51 percent to 8,854.39 and the S&P 500 sank 20.02 points or 0.70 percent to end at 2,848.42.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders weighed optimism about some states reopening against some dismal employment data.

Private sector employment nosedived in April, according to payroll processor ADP - which said private sector employment plunged by 20.236 million jobs last month after slumping by a revised 149,000 jobs in March.

Energy stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, moving lower along with the price of crude oil.

After five straight days of gains, crude oil futures fell on Wednesday amid renewed concerns about excess supply in the market and worries about the outlook for near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.57 or 2.3 percent at $23.99 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide March figures for current account later this morning; in February, the current account surplus was $6.41 billion.

