Tech Shares May Drag South Korea Bourse Lower On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, falling more than 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,000-point plateau and it may open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with rising bond yields likely to weigh on tech and oil stocks. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following heavy losses from the technology stocks, while the financials offered support and the oil and automobile companies were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 30.15 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 2,996.11 after trading between 2,992.64 and 3,055.65. Volume was 1.9 billion shares worth 15.5 trillion won. There were 551 decliners and 302 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial soared 3.68 percent, while KB Financial skyrocketed 6.28 percent, Hana Financial surged 3.63 percent, Samsung Electronics eased 0.12 percent, LG Electronics lost 3.70 percent, SK Hynix tanked 3.21 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 3.13 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.55 percent, Lotte Chemical cratered 3.73 percent, S-Oil jumped 1.50 percent, SK Innovation plummeted 4.96 percent, POSCO perked 2.23 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.20 percent, KEPCO eased 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 1.91 percent and Kia Motors spiked 2.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests great dichotomy on Monday as the Dow hit a fresh record intraday high, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ plummeted.

The Dow jumped 306.14 points or 0.97 percent to finish at 31,802.44, while the NASDAQ plummeted 310.99 points or 2.41 percent to end at 12,609.16 and the S&P 500 sank 20.59 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,821.35.

The mixed performance on Wall Street came in reaction to news the Senate voted along party lines on Saturday to approve a new $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The bill, which includes $1,400 direct payments and an extension of unemployment benefits, is expected to be approved by the House later this week.

Passage of the stimulus bill contributed to an increase in treasury yields, inspiring traders to rotate out of high-flying tech stocks and into cyclicals. The ten-year yield pulled back after reaching an intraday high above 1.6 percent but still ended the session at its highest closing level in over a year.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories in the U.S. jumped in line with estimates in January.

Crude oil shook off early support to finish sharply lower on Monday as profit taking erased early gains that followed reports of an attack on Saudi Arabian facilities. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery slumped $104 to end at $65.05.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide January numbers for current account later this morning; in December, the current account surplus was $11.51 billion.

