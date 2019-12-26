Tech Shares May Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which if had fallen more than 160 points or 1.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 12,000-point plateau and it's predicted to rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be positive, with markets expected to ride upward momentum into next year. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firm and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financials, cement companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index fell 7.12 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 12,001.01 after trading between 11,982.64 and 12,030.66.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.12 percent, while Fubon Financial and Taiwan Cement both collected 0.11 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.18 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation shed 0.60 percent, Hon Hai Precision fell 0.22 percent, Largan Precision advanced 0.82 percent, MediaTek sank 0.66 percent, Taiwan Cement fell 0.12 percent, Formosa Plastic lost 0.20 percent and CTBC Financial, First Financial, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Catcher Technology and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved higher in light volume on Thursday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 105.94 points or 0.37 percent to 28,621, while the NASDAQ gained 69.51 points or 0.78 percent to 9.022.39 and the S&P 500 rose 16.53 points or 0.51 percent to 3,239.91.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has helped stocks continually reach new record highs in recent sessions. The likely signing of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal has helped to maintain positive sentiment on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Stocks have continued to trudge higher despite a lack of major catalysts, with traders seemingly reluctant to cash in on recent gains amid worries about missing out on further upside.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a continued pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains to a third straight session amid easing concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $61.68 a barrel.

