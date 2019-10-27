Tech Shares May Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 90 points or 0.8 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 11,300-point plateau although it's likely to rebound again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial share and technology and cement stocks.

For the day, the index fell 23.98 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 11,296.12 after trading between 11,281.37 and 11,347.18.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial fell 0.36 percent, while CTBC Financial sank 0.47 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.11 percent, First Financial collected 0.45 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company added 0.17 percent , United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 1.03 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.37 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 1.81 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.19 percent, MediaTek lost 0.66 percent, Asia Cement retreated 0.57 percent, Taiwan Cement was down 0.37 percent, Formosa Plastic declined 0.21 percent and Mega Financial and E Sun Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early weakness on Friday, rebounding to hit their best closing levels in three months.

The Dow added 152.56 points or 0.57 percent to 26,958.06, while the NASDAQ gained 57.32 points or 0.70 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.41 percent to 3,022.55. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of earnings from the likes of Intel (INTC) and credit card giant Visa (V).

Crude oil moved moderately higher again on Friday, extending its recent upward trend on global trade optimism. West Texas Intermediate rose $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel, ending at its best closing level in a month.

