Tech Shares May Boost Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 350 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,675-point plateau although it's due for support on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support from technology stocks and crude oil companies expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were own and the U.S. markets were mixed and Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the technology stocks were mitigated by support from the financials and cement companies.

For the day, the index slipped 26.70 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 17,674.40 after trading between 17,633.03 and 17,776.42.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial collected 0.48 percent, while Mega Financial rose 0.14 percent, CTBC Financial climbed 1.28 percent, Fubon Financial was up 0.13 percent, First Financial added 0.20 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.52 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.78 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation plummeted 6.83 percent, Hon Hai Precision dropped 0.97 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.46 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.64 percent, MediaTek sank 0.92 percent, Delta Electronics fell 0.37 percent, Formosa Plastic improved 0.48 percent and Asia Cement and Taiwan Cement both perked 0.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages were directionless on Monday, finally finishing on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

The Dow dipped 21.42 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 35,089.74, while the NASDAQ surged 219.19 points or 1.58 percent to end at 14,098.01 and the S&P 500 gained 23.09 points or 0.52 percent to close at 4,500.53. For the week, the NASDAQ gained 2.5 percent, the S&P added 1.5 percent and the Dow was up 1.1 percent.

Traders reacted to much better than expected U.S. employment data from the Labor Department, which is good for economic recovery but spurred concerns for the outlook on interest rates.

Expectations for more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve lifted bond yields. The yield on long term U.S. 10-year Treasury note rose about the 1.9 percent mark for the first time in more than two years.

In earnings news, Amazon, Snap, Pinterest, Salesforce.com, JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Walt Disney, Chevron and American Express all had solid numbers.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday and lifted the most active crude futures contracts to their highest close in over seven years. Rising concerns over supply disruptions fueled the rally, as did mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.04 or 2.3 percent at $92.31 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 29, 2014. WTI crude oil futures gained more than 6 percent in the week.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.